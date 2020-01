Weightlifting body probes alleged corruption in Ajan era Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — After 44 years under Tamas Ajan, weightlifting’s troubled governing body is getting an acting president to oversee an investigation of corruption allegations broadcast in Germany. The International Weightlifting Federation said late Wednesday its American Vice President Ursula Papandrea will take “a range of operational responsibilities” working alongside Ajan for up to […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources IWF president stands aside during corruption investigation Tamas Ajan will stand aside as president of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) for 90 days pending investigations into allegations of corruption,...

Reuters 2 days ago





Tweets about this