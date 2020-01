As India marks 70 years of being a Republic, writer Subhadra Sen Gupta’s latest work breaks down the Constitution for children



Recent related videos from verified sources Children risk their lives crossing narrow canal bridge to school in eastern India Determined children in east India take on a dangerous journey every day to receive an education, as the route to their school crosses over a precariously narrow canal bridge. Footage of the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:05Published 4 days ago India's new citizenship amendment bill sparks uproar Bill seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities, which critics say violates India's secular constitution. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:46Published on December 9, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Ayush Gupta Who Is India's Youngest Reiki Healer To Launch His Own Book Soon! Details Inside! Reiki healing is one of the unexplored terms which many people are not aware of. It is a special kind of treatment that works on different levels of a person, be...

Mid-Day 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this