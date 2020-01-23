The abiding spirit

Mend It, Australia @emmahusarmp @TerpsMLC "Personal aims, wishes, schemes, and pleasures will meet with rebuffs and obstacles; and it… https://t.co/NbQ15DRMnB 6 hours ago hwsport @Shaun_Ballman You have to admire we're still abiding by the spirit of the transfer ban. 10 hours ago Stephen Kelm @AdebayoJoel6 If you don't have a (daily )intimate relationship by the Holy Spirit through the Word, start one now… https://t.co/WwiLwSAiWO 11 hours ago Tufu tho I tell you now the words of Red Moon: From the Great Spirit was born the Wolf and Man became its messenger. The Bea… https://t.co/usTTEgkbXg 12 hours ago Stephen Kelm @GrowthinJesus Will pray right now👍🙏🙇🎶📖⏫🙌☝🌹💝👑, and start having a( daily )intimate relationship by the Holy Spirit… https://t.co/B3E3xX0xQM 16 hours ago J.L. Martin “The Holy Spirit—praise be to God—the memory of the new man.” (Andrew Murray in Abiding in Christ) 16 hours ago John W. Baker @JimmyAVaden This shift which is spoken of as "descent of the Spirit" and what Paul and the Epistles of John call "… https://t.co/Lnzu2GhNAV 17 hours ago Harbans Khajuria Our constitution has provided us with so many rights, while enjoying these rights, it is incumbent on us to perfor… https://t.co/BGB2MnbETJ 17 hours ago