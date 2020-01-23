Global  

Australian Open 2020: Nick Kyrgios & Gilles Simon mimic Rafael Nadal

BBC News Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Nick Kyrgios reaches the Australian Open third round by beating Gilles Simon, with both players mimicking Rafael Nadal's service routine.
Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Nadal surprised to still be on top of the game

Nadal surprised to still be on top of the game 01:12

 World number one says his passion for the game has enabled him to keep playing

Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches [Video]Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches

Air pollution from wildfires threaten Australian Open tennis matches

Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles? [Video]Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles?

As players compete for the first major title of 2020 in Melbourne, we look at which players hold the most Grand Slams in the Open era.

Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Nadal labours past Delbonis and into Aussie Open Round 3

Top seed Rafael Nadal laboured past dogged fellow left-hander Federico Delbonis to take another step towards a second Australian Open crown.
News24 Also reported by BBC Sport, BBC News

Nadal begins Australian Open campaign against Dellien

Spain's Rafa Nadal will begin his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien at the Australian Open on Tuesday, while organizers are...
Reuters Also reported by New Zealand Herald, News24, FOX Sports, WorldNews, Mid-Day

