Venezuelan sentenced in $250,000-monthly ATM skimming scheme

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Venezuelan man who pleaded guilty to stealing debit and credit card information from ATMs has been sentenced to four years in prison. Ricardo Abdel and his conspirators installed pinhole cameras at ATM machines in Georgia, Florida and California to record card and pin numbers, and then used them to create […]
