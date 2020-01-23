Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian director couldn't imagine making Seberg without Kristen Stewart

The Age Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The life of persecuted '60s actor-activist Jean Seberg has been brought to the screen by Benedict Andrews, who had no doubt Stewart was right for the lead role.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Seberg''s Kristen Stewart and director on Hollywood and politics [Video]'Seberg''s Kristen Stewart and director on Hollywood and politics

Kristen Stewart portrays fellow actress Jean Seberg in a new political thriller depicting how the FBI targeted the French New Wave star in the late 1960s because of her romantic and political links to

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published

'Seberg''s Kristen Stewart and director on Hollywood and politics [Video]'Seberg''s Kristen Stewart and director on Hollywood and politics

Kristen Stewart portrays fellow actress Jean Seberg in a new political thriller depicting how the FBI targeted the French New Wave star in the late 1960s because of her romantic and political links to

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GingerHenny

Ginger Henny RT @TheAge_EG: Australian director Benedict Andrews couldn't imagine making #Seberg without #KristenStewart https://t.co/rEHOVuVYUz https:/… 5 days ago

RoseParamore7

Rose 🇻🇪•🌈 RT @Mel452: “From that (reading the script) moment, I could not imagine making the movie without her.” - Benedict Andrews on Kristen Stewar… 5 days ago

RoseParamore7

Rose 🇻🇪•🌈 RT @Kkristenjxp: “I was after a kind of raw truth. I think Jean possessed that and Kristen possesses that; in different ways, they have an… 5 days ago

TheAge_EG

The Age EG Australian director Benedict Andrews couldn't imagine making #Seberg without #KristenStewart https://t.co/rEHOVuVYUz https://t.co/g5DnUQldLm 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.