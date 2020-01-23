Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Zion Williamson tantalizes in debut, but Pelicans will wait to fully unleash him

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Zion Williamson posted 17 of his 22 points in just over three minutes in fourth quarter. He played 22 minutes total as Pelicans handle him with care.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Zion Williamson's NBA regular-season debut: How Pelicans are handling hype

New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors on rookie Zion Williamson: "We probably need game 10 before we can really judge something."
USATODAY.com

Brace for Zion vs. LeBron

In this week’s newsletter, Marc Stein explores what’s at stake for the New Orleans Pelicans as Zion Williamson makes his much-anticipated debut.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

JeffZillgitt

Jeff Zillgitt RT @usatodaynba: Zion Williamson tantalized us in his debut, but the Pelicans will wait to fully unleash him. https://t.co/BLcd6nQkju 21 minutes ago

usatodaynba

USA TODAY NBA Zion Williamson tantalized us in his debut, but the Pelicans will wait to fully unleash him. https://t.co/BLcd6nQkju 24 minutes ago

SmoothD64

Cool Breeze Zion Williamson tantalizes in debut, but Pelicans will wait to fully unleash him https://t.co/oZbGpwmO4z 35 minutes ago

Ryan1299459864

Ryan-12 Zion Williamson tantalizes in debut, but Pelicans will wait to fully unleash him https://t.co/0q91osREGU via @usatoday 55 minutes ago

microsoftnews

Microsoft News Zion Williamson tantalizes in debut, but Pelicans will wait to fully unleash him https://t.co/QUJSqhXG0g 1 hour ago

karenfadus1

karenfadus Zion tantalizes, but Pelicans will wait to unleash him https://t.co/5TWWX18PTe 2 hours ago

abrowning100

Aaron Browning It was super cool...#future Williamson tantalizes in debut, but Pelicans will wait to fully unleash him https://t.co/NU2UxLZ0vo 2 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Zion Williamson tantalizes in debut, but Pelicans will wait to fully unleash him https://t.co/JYc2Pxshqv 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.