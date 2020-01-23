Global  

Pa. man chokes girlfriend after getting 'upset' while watching Trump impeachment trial

Thursday, 23 January 2020
The woman told police in Pennsylvania that Lonnie D. Clark had been drinking alcohol all day while watching the impeachment trial and 'was upset.'
 Democrats say there is evidence they say shows President Trump should be removed from office, but the president's legal team is eager to push back.

