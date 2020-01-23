|
Pa. man chokes girlfriend after getting 'upset' while watching Trump impeachment trial
|
|
Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The woman told police in Pennsylvania that Lonnie D. Clark had been drinking alcohol all day while watching the impeachment trial and 'was upset.'
|
Impeachment Trial Continues 02:12
Democrats say there is evidence they say shows President Trump should be removed from office, but the president's legal team is eager to push back.
|
