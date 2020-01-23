Global  

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tells climate change activist Greta Thunberg to get an economics degree

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Thunberg, 17, spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where she made an impassioned plea for the world to stop using fossil fuels.
News video: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin Tells Climate Activist Greta Thunberg to ‘Go Study’ Before She Lectures on Environment 00:51

 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin dismisses the efforts of climate activist Greta Thunberg, saying she should study before lecturing. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Mnuchin on climate and comments about Thunberg [Video]Mnuchin on climate and comments about Thunberg

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discusses climate issues

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:40Published

Climate activist and Prince Charles greet in Davos [Video]Climate activist and Prince Charles greet in Davos

Britain&apos;s Prince Charles met Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Wednesday, moments after he called on business leaders in Davos to create a sustainable economic future.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published


‘Who is she?’ – US Treasury chief takes swipe at Thunberg

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is in no position to give economic advice until...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuterseuronews

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hangs out with her gal pals in 'Winter Wonderland' before attending World Economic Forum 2020 － view pic

Bollywood news: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is going to have a fireside chat with Belgium's Deputy PM Alexander DeCroo, South African disability activist Eddie Ndopo,...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •USATODAY.comMid-Day

