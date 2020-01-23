Tamara DeFuria Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tells climate change activist Greta Thunberg to get an economics degree… https://t.co/iL86lzyS0v 21 seconds ago

Alex Spire Hedge-fund manager, multi-millionaire, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, who supports a repressive, broken national… https://t.co/ABy7l5mGSl 26 seconds ago

camilo Ariza RT @Independent: Trump's treasury secretary says Greta Thunberg should 'go and study ecomomics' https://t.co/3peJsEcuEf 49 seconds ago

Wíñchéstér Öscår 🐻🗝️🐕🇺🇸🦂🧜‍♀️💵👾 "After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us," aid Treasury Secretary… https://t.co/CmWcq31E9A 1 minute ago

Luna Grace Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tells climate change activist Greta Thunberg to get an economics degree https://t.co/FiRckVh2xP 1 minute ago

NB RT @LeaveEUOfficial: U.S Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin reiterates @realDonaldTrump's commitment to a fantastic US-UK trade deal, tellin… 1 minute ago

OMG I'M NOT A BOT RT @SirajAHashmi: Ladies & gentlemen, I regret to inform you Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is now CANCELED. 2 minutes ago