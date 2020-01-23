Shareef O'Neal, son of Shaq, will transfer from UCLA Bruins basketball team

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Shareef O'Neal Says He's Transferring From UCLA In Emotional Goodbye Letter Shareef O'Neal is done at UCLA ... Shaq's son just announced he's transferring from the school after less than two years -- and it's unclear where his next stop...

TMZ.com 10 hours ago



UCLA's Shareef O'Neal, son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, announces intentions to transfer O'Neal missed his entire freshman season and has played sparingly for the Bruins this season

CBS Sports 8 hours ago





Tweets about this