Shareef O'Neal, son of Shaq, will transfer from UCLA Bruins basketball team

Thursday, 23 January 2020
Shareef O'Neal, the son of Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, announced on social media Wednesday he'd be transferring from UCLA.
