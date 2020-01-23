Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft criticized for pricey fares after mass shooting in downtown Seattle

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
People trying to get out of downtown Seattle after a mass shooting Wednesday evening at Third Avenue and Pine Street were livid to see the price of hailing a ride from Lyft or Uber. “Hey @lyft @AskLyft,” wrote Twitter user Nan (@dedizenoflight), who at 6:12 p.m. posted a picture of a Lyft ride that would have cost […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Published < > Embed
News video: Downtown, OTR bars under scrutiny following fatal Thanksgiving shooting

Downtown, OTR bars under scrutiny following fatal Thanksgiving shooting 02:30

 Officials are taking a closer look at how these bars operate and how to increase public safety in the area moving forward. "Cameo was real and I was the chair when the Cameo shooting happened, and it was the largest mass shooting that we had...obviously I want to be proactive," said Christopher...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Smith goes undercoveras Lyft driver [Video]Will Smith goes undercoveras Lyft driver

Four Florida passengers were in for a shock when actor Will Smith answered their Lyft call and gave them a ride around town.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 00:57Published

1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle [Video]1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle

Multiple people were shot in a busy downtown area in Seattle on Wednesday. Police say at least six people were hit by bullets and one of them has died.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft criticized for price of rides after mass shooting in downtown Seattle

People trying to get out of downtown Seattle after a mass shooting Wednesday evening at Third Avenue and Pine Street were livid to see the price of hailing a...
Seattle Times

1 dead and 7 injured, including 9-year-old boy, in mass shooting on downtown Seattle sidewalk

Police Chief Carmen Best said the shooting happened after a dispute outside McDonald's. Police believe there were multiple shooters, but they don't know how...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.