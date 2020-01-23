Ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft criticized for pricey fares after mass shooting in downtown Seattle

People trying to get out of downtown Seattle after a mass shooting Wednesday evening at Third Avenue and Pine Street were livid to see the price of hailing a ride from Lyft or Uber. “Hey @lyft @AskLyft,” wrote Twitter user Nan (@dedizenoflight), who at 6:12 p.m. posted a picture of a Lyft ride that would have cost […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Will Smith goes undercoveras Lyft driver Four Florida passengers were in for a shock when actor Will Smith answered their Lyft call and gave them a ride around town. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 00:57Published 1 day ago 1 Dead, Multiple People Hurt In Shooting In Downtown Seattle Multiple people were shot in a busy downtown area in Seattle on Wednesday. Police say at least six people were hit by bullets and one of them has died. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft criticized for price of rides after mass shooting in downtown Seattle People trying to get out of downtown Seattle after a mass shooting Wednesday evening at Third Avenue and Pine Street were livid to see the price of hailing a...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



1 dead and 7 injured, including 9-year-old boy, in mass shooting on downtown Seattle sidewalk Police Chief Carmen Best said the shooting happened after a dispute outside McDonald's. Police believe there were multiple shooters, but they don't know how...

Seattle Times 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this