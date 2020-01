jim maxwell RT @cricketcomau: George Bailey bids farewell in his final playing innings as the Hobart Hurricanes reach 6-185 https://t.co/Omw8dT0o70 #B… 2 hours ago

Jeewa Kutikuppala RT @ESPNcricinfo: A 39-ball fifty for Macalister Wright. Can Hobart Hurricanes score big in the final five overs? https://t.co/FdIU3voLuO… 4 hours ago

Jeewa Kutikuppala RT @ESPNcricinfo: Hobart Hurricanes put up 185 on the back of fifties by Wade and Wright https://t.co/HtjTVtRkPC #BBL09 https://t.co/esjcx… 4 hours ago

Jeewa Kutikuppala RT @ESPNcricinfo: 6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣4️⃣ Alex Hales 🚀 in Hobart https://t.co/HtjTVtRkPC #BBL09 https://t.co/b9QDwQ9ayf 4 hours ago

Jeewa Kutikuppala RT @ESPNcricinfo: D'Arcy Short had never taken three wickets in a T20 match before! He now has the best figures of #BBL09 👏 @HurricanesB… 4 hours ago

Jeewa Kutikuppala RT @ESPNcricinfo: A Sydney Thunder batting collapse gives the Hurricanes a 57-run win and they're back in playoff contention with one game… 4 hours ago

Abdul Aziz Match Thread: – Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder https://t.co/3HZ0OeyFGi 6 hours ago