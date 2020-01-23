Global  

Trump sets record for most tweets in a single day since he took office

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020
Though Trump smashed the record for his presidency, he came up 19 posts short of his all-time record of 161. That record was set was on Jan. 5, 2015.
Martin Luther King III Unsure if Donald Trump's MLK Day Tweets Are 'Accurate'

 Martin Luther King III Unsure if Donald Trump's MLK Day Tweets Are 'Accurate' On Tuesday, King appeared on CNN where he addressed Donald Trump's tweets about his economic record. Donald Trump, via Twitter Donald Trump, via Twitter King said that he doesn't know if the president's claims are...

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game...

On Tuesday, King appeared on CNN where he addressed Donald Trump's tweets about his economic record.

Amid Senate impeachment trial, Trump posts record-breaking number of tweets in one day

As of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a day when the Senate was embroiled in his impeachment trial and the president was attending the World Economic Forum meeting in...
Trump tweeted a record 125 times on the day House prosecutors mounted their case against him at his impeachment trial

Trump tweeted a record 125 times on the day House prosecutors mounted their case against him at his impeachment trial· President Donald Trump set a new record for the most tweets posted on a single day of his presidency during opening arguments in his Senate impeachment trial,...
