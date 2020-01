Wisconsin Republicans dismiss nonpartisan redistricting plan Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission to draw Wisconsin’s electoral maps may put pressure on the Republicans who control the Legislature to consider an alternative plan, but it won’t force them to do anything differently next year and GOP leaders made clear they won’t change course. […] 👓 View full article

