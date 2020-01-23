Global  

Harvey Weinstein trial: 'Sopranos' actress Annabella Sciorra takes the stand, details rape

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Annabella Sciorra was the first accuser to take the stand in Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial. She says he raped her in the winter of 1993-94.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Actress Annabella Sciorra arrives for testimony in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra arrives for testimony in Weinstein rape trial 01:22

 Actress Annabella Sciorra arrived at a New York criminal court on Thursday where she is set to testify in Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's trial.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Day 2 Of Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Trial Underway [Video]Day 2 Of Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Trial Underway

For years, actress Annabella Sciorra felt powerless against Harvey Weinstein, keeping to all but a few friends the allegation that the once-revered Hollywood honcho pinned her to a bed and raped her in..

Credit: CBS 2 New York

27 of Harvey Weinstein's accusers stand in solidarity with victims as trial begins [Video]27 of Harvey Weinstein's accusers stand in solidarity with victims as trial begins

A total of 27 of Harvey Weinstein's accusers are "standing in solidarity" against the disgraced movie mogul as his criminal trial begins in New York.

Credit: Bang Media


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein trial: Sopranos star set to confront film producer as key rape prosecution witness

A quarter of a century after her alleged rape, Annabella Sciorra faces Harvey Weinstein in court
Independent

