Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prominent Tories turn on leadership hopeful who calls being gay a 'choice'

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Prominent Tories, including a number of Conservative leadership hopefuls, are piling on prospective candidate Richard Décarie after he called being gay a "choice" on national television.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

riverrlynn

ʀɪᴠᴇʀ ʟʏɴɴ 🌊 RT @CBCPolitics: Prominent Tories turn on leadership hopeful who calls being gay a 'choice' https://t.co/2FVPR8MeIO #hw #cdnpoli https://t.… 59 seconds ago

CBCPolitics

CBC Politics Prominent Tories turn on leadership hopeful who calls being gay a 'choice' https://t.co/2FVPR8MeIO #hw #cdnpoli https://t.co/DwnkHoZMXk 19 minutes ago

anglescovered

Neil Armstrong Prominent Tories turn on leadership hopeful who calls being gay a 'choice' | CBC News https://t.co/iUaNseMd8g 43 minutes ago

natnewswatch

National Newswatch Prominent Tories turn on leadership hopeful who calls being gay a 'choice' | CBC News https://t.co/codEuCwl0j 46 minutes ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Prominent Tories turn on leadership hopeful who calls being gay a 'choice' https://t.co/QK58rfAL7C 46 minutes ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Prominent Tories turn on leadership hopeful who calls being gay a ‘choice’ | CBC News https://t.co/qGVnsnKouH 46 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Prominent Tories turn on leadership hopeful who calls being gay a 'choice': Prominent Tories, in… https://t.co/ca5udPUcOt 47 minutes ago

janycemcgregor

Janyce McGregor Prominent Tories turn on leadership hopeful who calls being gay a 'choice' | CBC News https://t.co/9XJqXvOSnH 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.