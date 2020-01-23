Global  

For this Alberta woman, a rare, deadly parasite turned out to be good news

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Alberta is a "hot spot" for rare tapeworm, with 15 of Canada's documented cases.
