NYC subway chief Andy Byford resigns after 2 years
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () NEW YORK (AP) — The president of New York City’s subways announced his resignation on Thursday, two years after being brought in to help turn around the beleagured system. No reason was given for the unexpected departure of Andy Byford, a British executive with experience in transit systems all over the world. But there had […]
