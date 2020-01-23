Global  

NYC subway chief Andy Byford resigns after 2 years

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The president of New York City’s subways announced his resignation on Thursday, two years after being brought in to help turn around the beleagured system. No reason was given for the unexpected departure of Andy Byford, a British executive with experience in transit systems all over the world. But there had […]
News video: MTA Transit Chief Andy Byford Resigns After 2 Years On The Job

MTA Transit Chief Andy Byford Resigns After 2 Years On The Job 01:21

 After two years on the job, CBS2 has learned Thursday morning that Andy Byford is resigning. The news was just announced at a morning MTA board meeting, reports CBS2's Hazel Sanchez.

Is MTA President Andy Byford Leaving Because Of Clashes With Gov. Andrew Cuomo? [Video]Is MTA President Andy Byford Leaving Because Of Clashes With Gov. Andrew Cuomo?

As president of the New York City Transit for the last two years, Andy Byford is credited with engineering a subway service revival, but on Thursday, he abruptly called it quits. Is he leaving because..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:14Published

MTA News Conference On Subway Cars Pulled From Service [Video]MTA News Conference On Subway Cars Pulled From Service

MTA officials including New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford held a news conference after 300 brand new Bombardier subway cars were pulled from service over a safety concern.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 29:26Published


Andy Byford, New York City’s Subway Chief, Resigns

He arrived nearly two years ago to turn around the city’s failing subway, making significant progress.
NYTimes.com

