Mr. Peanut, Planters mascot, dies to save Wesley Snipes in Super Bowl LIV ad campaign

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
In an advertisement for Planters, the 104-year-old mascot dies while saving actor Wesley Snipes and comedian Matt Walsh.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Planters Announces Mr. Peanut's Death in New Pre-Super Bowl Ad

Planters Announces Mr. Peanut's Death in New Pre-Super Bowl Ad 00:57

 On Wednesday, Planters announced the death of their beloved mascot, Mr. Peanut, in a statement on Twitter.

Mr. Peanut being killed off? [Video]Mr. Peanut being killed off?

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego


Recent related news from verified sources

Planters kills off Mr. Peanut for a Super Bowl ad, and people are thrilled

"Mr. Peanut" has "died," according to the Planters mascot's official Twitter account.  The sentient legume's demise is part of a Super Bowl ad campaign,...
Mashable Also reported by •USATODAY.combizjournals

Mr Peanut Gives His Life to Save Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes in Planters’ Super Bowl Ad (Video)

Mr Peanut Gives His Life to Save Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes in Planters’ Super Bowl Ad (Video)Super Bowl LIV may begin with a moment of silence. Planters released its first commercial for the NFL’s championship game on Wednesday, which features the...
The Wrap


BruhButtonBoh

The Voice Of The Voiceless RT @EW: Mr. Peanut, iconic Planters mascot, dies at 104 https://t.co/uiUxASuJFk 2 minutes ago

Yretciva

Red Bird of Paradise "Mr. Peanut — full name Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe — was born in 1916, when schoolboy Antonio Gentile su… https://t.co/zTdxYAittc 1 hour ago

TheRetroBunny

Retro Bunny New post from TheRetroBunny: Iconic Planters Mascot, Mr. Peanut, Dies At 104 In New Pre-Super Bowl Commercial https://t.co/HtT5shSw6u 2 hours ago

KFIAM640

KFI AM 640 After 104 years of life, Mr. Peanut, beloved mascot of Planters snacks, has passed away. https://t.co/A39qvMbmjn 3 hours ago

PAE274

ADDISON RT @AlexaRayC: so this is a thing now https://t.co/Ub8v8dW7rb 4 hours ago

ed38501

no idea Mr. Peanut, iconic Planters mascot, dies at 104 #SmartNews TOO BAD HE WAS THE PERSON AGE TO SEEK THE DEMOCRATIC N… https://t.co/xGYPccb1rj 5 hours ago

Never2LatePets

Edie Chase Mr. Peanut, iconic Planters mascot, dies at 104 https://t.co/bjebVn2lSu via @ew 6 hours ago

Nanray1951

RJ RT @Nanray1951: Killing off another American ICON.... What next ... Little Debbie? Mr. Peanut, iconic Planters mascot, dies at 104 #SmartN… 6 hours ago

