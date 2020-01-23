Global  

Doomsday Clock suggests the end is closer than ever

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 23 January 2020
The metaphorical timing was established in 1947 to warn humankind of how close we are to annihilating the planet with technologies of our own making. It had been set at 11:58 p.m. for the last two years.
