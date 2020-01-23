Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sydney wakes to 'hazardous' air quality, while state remembers American firefighters

The Age Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Sydney residents are waking to a thick blanket of smoke covering the city, while the state mourns three American men who died while fighting fires north-east of Cooma on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

American Firefighters Greeted With Applause As They Arrive In Australia [Video]American Firefighters Greeted With Applause As They Arrive In Australia

U.S. firefighters were greeted with applause as they arrived at Sydney International Airport in Australia to assist in the battle against raging bush fires. Credit to 'RFSCommisioner'.

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:24Published

Firefighters tackle blazes in New South Wales wildfires [Video]Firefighters tackle blazes in New South Wales wildfires

Firefighters are battling wildfires in the city of Lithgow, north-west of Sydney with the state of New South Wales in a seven-day state of emergency.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sydney wakes to 'hazardous' air quality, cars hit by 'brown rain'

Sydney residents are waking to a thick blanket of smoke covering the city, while the state mourns three American men who died while fighting fires north-east of...
Sydney Morning Herald

Thunderstorms with large hailstones forecast for Sydney as city wakes to 'hazardous' air, 'brown rain'

Sydney residents are waking to a thick blanket of smoke covering the city, while the state mourns three American men who died while fighting fires north-east of...
Brisbane Times


Tweets about this

SoundsLikeMSJ

Michael Simon Johnson RT @p_hannam: Thunderstorms with 'giant' hailstones hit Sydney as city wakes to 'hazardous' air, 'brown rain' https://t.co/srUJd4vJhs via @… 2 minutes ago

TeschLiesl

Liesl TESCH RT @ShoebridgeMLC: Brown rain, hail, thunderstorms, toxic air is all ‘normal’, all ‘seen before’ say the deluded people running NSW and Aus… 4 minutes ago

ramblingwitch

Samantha RT @JosieMcskimming: ‘Sydney residents are waking to a blanket of smoke covering the city & "hazardous" air quality, while the state mourns… 7 minutes ago

auspol_stories

💧Auspol Stories 🌏 👾 #ScottyFromMarketing RT @knarfnamduh: How good is Scummo from Marketing's climate change denialism!? 😇🔥😇🔥😇🔥 https://t.co/4MtxG39sED 7 minutes ago

InbetweenJCW

Above&below RT @smh: Sydney residents are waking to a blanket of smoke covering the city and "hazardous" air quality https://t.co/5OYeY14lxa 12 minutes ago

PerthWAustralia

💧Jade & David for a Better Australia 'Very dangerous' thunderstorm, hail, winds, on the way for smoky Sydney Severe thunderstorms with large hailstones… https://t.co/4CkWe41k9m 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.