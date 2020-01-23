Global  

Australian Open 2020 day five LIVE updates

Sydney Morning Herald Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Follow all the Australian Open action from Melbourne Park, with day five set to feature the likes of Ash Barty, Serena Williams and Roger Federer.
Australian Open day four LIVE updates

The Australians are showing great fight in the Australian Open and on Day four we have Ajia Tomljanovic, Priscilla Hon, Arina Rodionova Alexei Popyrin and Alex...
The Age

Federer, Serena in action…Former coach returns…Beckham recovering from surgery

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Six-time champion Roger Federer plays his second-round match against Filip Krajinovic at the Australian Open on Day 3. Defending...
Seattle Times


ClunekKathryn

Katie RT @guardian_sport: Roger Federer fights back in final-set tiebreak to beat John Millman in thriller and reach #AusOpen last 16 https://t.c… 23 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @HelloNewsSite: Australian Open 2020: day five – live! | Sport https://t.co/4B82AbCuuH #TheWeekUSA #TodayUSA #Today 3 hours ago

JustOrdinary13

JustOrdinary RT @newscomauHQ: #BREAKING: Roger Federer has beaten unseeded Aussie John Millman after a gruelling tiebreak at the #AustralianOpen https:/… 12 hours ago

RogFederershow

Rog Federer show Australian Open Tennis 2020 Day 5 live coverage: Roger Federer outlasts gutsy Aussie John Millman in classic five-s… https://t.co/lCnYQ371JV 12 hours ago

21centurypanda

レッサーパンダ♀Lesserpanda RT @GuardianUS: Australian Open: Roger Federer beats John Millman in final-set tiebreak – live! https://t.co/0fj9OX9GyJ 14 hours ago

GuardianUS

Guardian US Australian Open: Roger Federer beats John Millman in final-set tiebreak – live! https://t.co/0fj9OX9GyJ 14 hours ago

frankparrotta81

Frank Parrotta RT @theagesport: How it happened: Federer edges out Millman after fifth-set tiebreaker @rpjward https://t.co/4VTPpLIe0f via @theage 14 hours ago

DiyathYavin

Diyath Yavin RT @SkySportsTennis: 🎾 FED WINS EPIC 🎾 After four hours and three minutes of outstanding tennis, Roger Federer has beaten John Millman and… 14 hours ago

