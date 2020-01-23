Global  

'Bachelorette' contestant Tyler Gwozdz dies in Florida

USATODAY.com Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Tyler Gwozdz, a psychology graduate student from Boca Raton, Florida, who appeared on the most recent season of "The Bachelorette," has died.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Bachelorette' Contestant Tyler Gwozdz Hospitalized After Apparent OD

'Bachelorette' contestant Tyler Gwozdz -- who competed for Hannah Brown -- was hospitalized for at least a week following a suspected overdose ... TMZ has...
TMZ.com

'Bachelorette' contestant Tyler Gwozdz dead at 29 after suspected overdose

"Bachelorette" contestant, Tyler Gwozdz, who was featured on Hannah Brown's season the ABC dating show, has died at the age of 29, Fox News can confirm. 
FOXNews.com

Channel24

Channel24 Former 'Bachelorette' contestant Tyler Gwozdz has died. He was 29 years old https://t.co/9AjOb0Ye0A https://t.co/AqUu5QMNGX 2 minutes ago

YogeshYoYo007

Robot 🤖 RT @CNN: Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette," has died at the age of 29, the show's producers said https://t.co/AJm3nsQ… 4 minutes ago

RTSastrowardoyo

R.T. Sastrowardoyo RT @NBCNews: Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on ABC's "The Bachelorette," has died following an overdose at age 29, police say. https://t… 6 minutes ago

IgBeard_ninja

MR. J RT @THR: Tyler Gwozdz, a contestant on the 2019 season of #TheBachelorette, has died at age 29 https://t.co/voeHvK07f7 12 minutes ago

LiudaUVorobev28

Liuda RT @cnnbrk: Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette," has died at the age of 29, the show's producers say https://t.co/ddhAM… 12 minutes ago

Ingalan6

Ingalan If you @CNN can't confirm its him, why report this? Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Gwozdz dead - CNN https://t.co/JiwTTi5H9u 14 minutes ago

Brad6900

Brad6900 RT @USATODAY: Tyler Gwozdz, a 29-year-old psychology graduate student from Boca Raton, Florida, who appeared on the most recent season of "… 20 minutes ago

ia_diego

Raa Ayala CNN: Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on "The Bachelorette," has died at the age of 29, the show's producers said… https://t.co/ne5yeyxt4H 21 minutes ago

