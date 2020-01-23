Global  

Teen killed in hit-and-run on New England Highway

The Age Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
The 18-year-old was walking along the highway north of Toowoomba about 8.30pm when he was hit by the unknown vehicle.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Fun-loving, talented': Family mourns Queensland teen hit-and-run victim

Lachlan Douglas, 18, died on the New England Highway near Toowoomba on Thursday night.
The Age


