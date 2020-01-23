Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mazda Team Joest wins 2nd consecutive Rolex 24 pole

Seattle Times Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mazda Team Joest won the pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in a session shortened when Ricky Taylor crashed his Team Penske in Thursday qualifying. Oliver Jarvis piloted the Mazda DPi to the top starting spot in the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Saturday at Daytona International Speedway and […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

2019 Mazda MX-30 Design Preview [Video]2019 Mazda MX-30 Design Preview

From the outset, the development team behind the Mazda MX-30 wanted to create a car that would become a partner to its owner. It should beg to be driven daily, and every time customers get behind the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:00Published

2019 Mazda MX-30 in Ceramic Metallic Driving Video [Video]2019 Mazda MX-30 in Ceramic Metallic Driving Video

From the outset, the development team behind the Mazda MX-30 wanted to create a car that would become a partner to its owner. It should beg to be driven daily, and every time customers get behind the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.