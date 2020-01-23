Mazda Team Joest wins 2nd consecutive Rolex 24 pole Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Mazda Team Joest won the pole for the Rolex 24 at Daytona in a session shortened when Ricky Taylor crashed his Team Penske in Thursday qualifying. Oliver Jarvis piloted the Mazda DPi to the top starting spot in the twice-round-the-clock endurance race that begins Saturday at Daytona International Speedway and […] 👓 View full article

