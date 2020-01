Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid’s disappointing season hit a new low with a 2-1 loss to third-division club Cultural Leonesa in the Copa del Rey on Thursday. Atlético relinquished a late lead and then conceded early in extra time in the competition’s round of 32. Cultural Leonesa’s French goalkeeper Lucas Giffard made a series of […] 👓 View full article