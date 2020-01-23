Small aircraft makes emergency landing on expressway near Delhi

Le Nam Giang A two-seater aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Thursd… https://t.co/lE46jixrKz 12 minutes ago Le Nam Giang A two-seater aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad o… https://t.co/1dftmQqIVd 14 minutes ago Le Nam Giang A small aircraft made an emergency landing on a busy stretch of Eastern Peripheral Express Highway in Ghaziabad on… https://t.co/MoosRSboXc 18 minutes ago VAIBHAV DANGE RT @ashutoshbig: Thank you ⁦@narendramodi⁩ and thanks ⁦@nitin_gadkari⁩ for making Highways that can be used by aircrafts. A disaster is avo… 7 hours ago ashutosh Thank you ⁦@narendramodi⁩ and thanks ⁦@nitin_gadkari⁩ for making Highways that can be used by aircrafts. A disaster… https://t.co/2dvlDg1RXQ 9 hours ago GoNews Small Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing On Eastern Peripheral Expressway Near Delhi https://t.co/IUQXtmPy3c 12 hours ago Ashwin Mehta RT @ndtv: Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Delhi. https://t.co/PdsWRWlSvY https://t.co/KFmYYKmS… 12 hours ago NDTV Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Delhi. https://t.co/PdsWRWlSvY https://t.co/KFmYYKmSx7 13 hours ago