Small aircraft makes emergency landing on expressway near Delhi

Hindu Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A two-seater aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Thursday following an engine failure, off
Small plane crash lands on north Phoenix street with two on board [Video]Small plane crash lands on north Phoenix street with two on board

Phoenix Fire Department officials say one pilot and one passenger were on the plane at the time.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:06Published

Plane Makes Emergency Land At Allegheny County Airport [Video]Plane Makes Emergency Land At Allegheny County Airport

A small plane carrying two people had to make an emergency landing at Allegheny County Airport.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:14Published


Small aircraft forced to make emergency landing on expressway near Delhi, disrupts traffic

A chartered plane was forced to make an emergency landing near Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad on Thursday creating chaos and confusion amongst...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesKhaleej Times

Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight forced to land in Mumbai due to engine glitch

A Jaipur-bound IndiGo flight from Pune made an emergency landing here on Thursday after it was diverted to the city due to a glitch in one of the engines of the...
Mid-Day

kizu91

Le Nam Giang A two-seater aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway here on Thursd… https://t.co/lE46jixrKz 12 minutes ago

kizu91

Le Nam Giang A two-seater aircraft used by the NCC made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad o… https://t.co/1dftmQqIVd 14 minutes ago

kizu91

Le Nam Giang A small aircraft made an emergency landing on a busy stretch of Eastern Peripheral Express Highway in Ghaziabad on… https://t.co/MoosRSboXc 18 minutes ago

vaibhav_74

VAIBHAV DANGE RT @ashutoshbig: Thank you ⁦@narendramodi⁩ and thanks ⁦@nitin_gadkari⁩ for making Highways that can be used by aircrafts. A disaster is avo… 7 hours ago

ashutoshbig

ashutosh Thank you ⁦@narendramodi⁩ and thanks ⁦@nitin_gadkari⁩ for making Highways that can be used by aircrafts. A disaster… https://t.co/2dvlDg1RXQ 9 hours ago

GoNewsIndia1

GoNews Small Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing On Eastern Peripheral Expressway Near Delhi https://t.co/IUQXtmPy3c 12 hours ago

ashwinmehta

Ashwin Mehta RT @ndtv: Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Delhi. https://t.co/PdsWRWlSvY https://t.co/KFmYYKmS… 12 hours ago

ndtv

NDTV Small aircraft makes emergency landing on Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Delhi. https://t.co/PdsWRWlSvY https://t.co/KFmYYKmSx7 13 hours ago

