Bloomberg is the third Democratic presidential candidate to hire staff in Washington ahead of the state's March 10 primary. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders also have opened offices and made hires here.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Michael Bloomberg opens campaign offices in three key states Michael Bloomberg opened campaign offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The three states are critical spots for winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. president. According to Reuters,.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published on December 23, 2019 Michael Bloomberg Opens Campaign Offices In Three Key States Michael Bloomberg opened campaign offices in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. The three states are critical spots for winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. president. According to Reuters,.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published on December 22, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources Elleby scores 25, Washington State surprises No. 8 Oregon CJ Elleby scored 25 points and Washington State beat a Top-10 team for just the third time, surprising No. 8 Oregon 72-61

FOX Sports 1 week ago



Arizona women's basketball jumps out early, seals win over Washington State with free throws The Arizona women's basketball team used a dominant third quarter and a career night from sophomore Cate Reese to beat host Washington State 74-67 in Pullman on...

azcentral.com 6 days ago





Tweets about this