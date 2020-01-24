Global  

DOJ acknowledges 'insufficient' cause to monitor former Trump aide Carter Page as suspected Russian agent

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
DOJ: 'Insufficient' cause to wiretap Carter Page in Russia investigation
News video: DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid

DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid

 ​The DOJ concluded &quot;there was insufficient predication to establish probable cause to believe that Page was acting as an agent of a foreign power.&quot;

DOJ: We Overstepped By Keeping Tabs On Trump Campaign Adviser For Too Long

The US Justice Department has told a court it erred when it continued surveillance of one of President Donald Trump’s former campaign advisers. It's a sign it believes the FBI on occasion went too..

Attorney General William Barr Defends FISA, Calls It A 'Critical Tool'

Former Trump campaign aide Carter Page's wiretap has led to concerns among lawmakers that any American could be surveilled without a fair process.

DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid

DOJ Deems 2 Of 4 Surveillance Warrants For Carter Page Invalid
The Justice Department has declared that some of the warrants the FBI used to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page were "not valid."
Carter Page FISA warrant lacked probable cause, declassified DOJ order finds

At least two of the FBI's surveillance applications to secretly monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page lacked probable cause, according to a newly declassified DOJ order.
