Aussie Mitch Wishnowsky set for Super Bowl with 49ers

The Age Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Australian punter Mitch Wishnowsky says he is treating the Super Bowl just like any another game, but admits if his San Francisco 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs he might shout himself a Tesla car.
