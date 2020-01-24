Global  

Women’s players hope NHL All-Star Weekend helps their cause

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Annie Pankowski got an email from the NHL asking if she’d like to be a part of its All-Star Weekend and jumped at the opportunity. Then she found out she wouldn’t be alone. A year after U.S. teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield grabbed the spotlight by becoming the first woman to take […]
