Canadian rocker Neil Young is officially a U.S. citizen: 'I'm proud to be a Canarican'

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Neil Young announced Wednesday that he's finally an American citizen after his quest to citizenship was delayed over his "use of marijuana."
News video: Neil Young Reportedly Becomes U.S. Citizen

Neil Young Reportedly Becomes U.S. Citizen 00:34

 Neil Young is now officially a US citizen.

Neil Young reveals he became a U.S. citizen, will vote Democrat: 'I’m happy to report I’m in'

Neil Young revealed that he’s now a citizen of the United States and plans to use his new status to vote Democrat. 
FOXNews.com

Neil Young Is Officially a U.S. Citizen

You can now call him Neil Young, U.S. citizen. That's right, the iconic singer-songwriter, who was born in Canada but has lived in the United...
Billboard.com

gopherachers

Gerry Smith RT @HillarySi2016: https://t.co/sMMPCFOtr8 Neil Young is now officially an #American citizen. The Canadian-born country rocker has been di… 26 minutes ago

Robro7117

Ron Browning RT @consequence: The Canadian-born rocker became a US citizen specifically so that he could vote against Donald Trump in the 2020 election.… 26 minutes ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Neil Young granted US citizenship - Neil Young has received his US citizenship. The Canadian rocker - who is an out… https://t.co/3Qa8wguSGm 3 hours ago

athendoflight

Franz Gil Canadian rocker Neil Young is officially a U.S. citizen: 'I'm proud to be a Canarican' https://t.co/LmgiZfnFJf via… https://t.co/0rKU1NnIyz 3 hours ago

jbnbpt

Joel Brown "Neil Young is now officially an American citizen. The Canadian-born country rocker has been diligently trying to g… https://t.co/XOS37sZq15 3 hours ago

stvienxfan

Phyllis Pleasants Rocker Neil Young is officially a U.S. citizen https://t.co/V1LKoOJJ2g 4 hours ago

AndrewDalek

AndrewDalek Canadian rocker Neil Young is officially a U.S. citizen: 'I'm proud to be a Canarican' https://t.co/HYFSs4FN8N 6 hours ago

tpete2314

Todd Peterson RT @wolfjon4: Rocker Neil Young is officially a U.S. citizen https://t.co/P0TbdahbqH 6 hours ago

