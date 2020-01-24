Global  

Australia mourns U.S. firefighters as probe into plane crash begins

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Firefighters in Australia held a minute's silence on Friday for three U.S. colleagues killed in a plane crash as investigators began scouring the accident site in remote bushland.
News video: Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet

Australia fires plane crash: Search under way for air tanker jet 01:49

 A plane used to water-bomb bushfires in Australia is feared to have crashed in New South Wales.

Three American Firefighters Killed In Australia [Video]Three American Firefighters Killed In Australia

Three firefighters from the US were killed when their plane crashed while battling fires in Australia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:33Published

3 Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Fighting Australian Fires [Video]3 Americans Killed In Plane Crash While Fighting Australian Fires

The three are believed to be from Southern California. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:34Published


Australia mourns for three Americans killed in plane crash fighting bushfires

Australia was in mourning on Friday for three Americans killed when their plane crashed while fighting bushfires in the country's alpine region, as hot, windy...
Reuters

U.S. trio killed in Australia bushfire plane crash highly-experienced

The three U.S. firefighters killed when their C-130 Hercules tanker plane crashed while battling fierce bushfires in Australia were all former U.S. military...
Reuters

