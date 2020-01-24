Australia mourns U.S. firefighters as probe into plane crash begins

Firefighters in Australia held a minute's silence on Friday for three U.S. colleagues killed in a plane crash as investigators began scouring the accident site in remote bushland.



U.S. trio killed in Australia bushfire plane crash highly-experienced The three U.S. firefighters killed when their C-130 Hercules tanker plane crashed while battling fierce bushfires in Australia were all former U.S. military...

