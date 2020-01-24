Global  

Texas Student May Have Wuhan Coronavirus, as Dozens in U.S. Are Monitored

NYTimes.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Health officials said they were keeping the Texas A&M student, who had traveled to China, isolated at home.
News video: Student At Texas A&M University Treated For Possible Novel Coronavirus

Student At Texas A&M University Treated For Possible Novel Coronavirus 02:15

 The Brazos County Health Department notified Texas A&M University that a student may have a possible case of novel coronavirus.

Health Officials Investigating Suspected Case Of 2019 Novel Coronavirus In Texas [Video]Health Officials Investigating Suspected Case Of 2019 Novel Coronavirus In Texas

Officials said the patient that’s being investigated apparently traveled from Wuhan, China, where the illness originated. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published

Does Texas Student Who Visited China Have Wuhan Virus?

A university student being treated for a respiratory illness in Texas after traveling to Wuhan, China, is being tested for the newly discovered coronavirus that...
Newsmax

Texas student who traveled to China being tested for possible coronavirus

A university student being treated for a respiratory illness in Texas after traveling to Wuhan, China, is being tested for the newly discovered coronavirus that...
Reuters

