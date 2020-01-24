Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Democrats seek to undermine Trump impeachment defence

FT.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
House managers claim president took aim at Joe Biden because he had better poll numbers
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos

Trump focuses on impeachment, harangues Democrats at Davos 02:36

 US President Trump's impeachment trial overshadows trade at World Economic Forum on last day of his attendance.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats Highlight Trump Abuse Of Power Charge [Video]Democrats Highlight Trump Abuse Of Power Charge

Over the course of eight hours, all seven of the impeachment managers argued that Mr. Trump had abused his power by ordering a hold on foreign aid to Ukraine, claiming that the president was..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 05:05Published

Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial [Video]Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial

Democrats on Thursday pressed their case at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate trial for removing him from office by using the words of his own allies against him to make the point that his actions..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 04:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Brazen and unlawful': Trump's impeachment defence revealed

Trump's legal team has denied impeachment charges in its first official response to two articles of impeachment, choosing not to deny the core allegations of...
Brisbane Times

Trump impeachment: Defence lawyer insists abuse of power not enough to remove president

Alan Dershowitz says even if Donald Trump's actions were wrong, he should not be removed from power – a position Democrats dub 'absurdist'
Independent Also reported by •ReutersReuters India

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.