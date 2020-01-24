Democrats seek to undermine Trump impeachment defence

Over the course of eight hours, all seven of the impeachment managers argued that Mr. Trump had abused his power by ordering a hold on foreign aid to Ukraine, claiming that the president was..

Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial Democrats on Thursday pressed their case at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate trial for removing him from office by using the words of his own allies against him to make the point that his actions.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 04:08Published 4 hours ago