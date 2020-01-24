LeBron has triple-double, Lakers pull away to beat Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in his 10th triple-double of the season and the Los Angeles Lakers made a season-high 19 3-pointers to pull away and beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-113 on Thursday night. James closed within 17 points of Kobe Bryant for third place on […]

