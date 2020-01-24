Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LeBron has triple-double, Lakers pull away to beat Nets

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in his 10th triple-double of the season and the Los Angeles Lakers made a season-high 19 3-pointers to pull away and beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-113 on Thursday night. James closed within 17 points of Kobe Bryant for third place on […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James [Video]Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James

The Celtics guard admitted that dunking on King James was on his bucket list, but went on to add how much of an honor it is to play against one of the greats of the game.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:36Published

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends [Video]LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends

LeBron James Wants Improvement After Lakers 10-Game Winning Streak Ends. LeBron was not happy after the Lakers' 114-100 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. We can play better. We obviously know..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | James tallies triple double as Lakers roll over struggling Nets

LeBron James moved a step closer to passing Kobe Bryant on the all-time NBA scoring list with his 10th triple double of the season.
News24

LeBron dominant as Lakers down Nets

LeBron James totalled 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 128-113 victory over the Brooklyn...
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.