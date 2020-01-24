Global  

Jeff Bezos’ hack inquiry falls short of implicating National Enquirer

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
The Amazon founder’s investigation did not find evidence to back his suggestion of a link between Saudi Arabia and the tabloid that gleefully exposed his affair.
Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone? [Video]Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone?

British media has reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Mohammed bin Salman. According to Business Insider, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, carried out the deed in May 2018, via a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeff Bezos’ Hack Inquiry Falls Short of Implicating National Enquirer

The Amazon founder’s investigation did not find evidence to back his suggestion of a link between Saudi Arabia and the tabloid that gleefully exposed his...
NYTimes.com

Bezos claims Saudi Arabia hacked his phone through message sent by MBS

The Guardian reports that Jeff Bezos is blaming Saudi Arabia for hacking his phone last year after an investigation he ordered apparently drew links between a...
CBS News


