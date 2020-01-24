Global  

Democrats say Donald Trump's Ukraine behaviour 'puts Nixon to shame'

The Age Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Donald Trump's legal team says Democrats have "opened the door" for them to hammer Joe Biden and his son over their dealings in Ukraine.
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Trump 'attacks the very foundation of our liberty' -Nadler

Trump 'attacks the very foundation of our liberty' -Nadler 00:41

 House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, one of the House managers in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, called Trump's actions with Ukraine a 'grave abuse of power.'

Recent related videos from verified sources

Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial [Video]Democrats use words of Trump allies against him in impeachment trial

Democrats on Thursday pressed their case at U.S. President Donald Trump’s Senate trial for removing him from office by using the words of his own allies against him to make the point that his actions..

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Republicans Appear Unmoved During Trump Trial [Video]Republicans Appear Unmoved During Trump Trial

Today is the second day of House Democrats laying out their case in the U.S. Senate. Their case is for removing President Donald Trump, reports Business Insider. There was little sign that their..

Credit: Wochit News


Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on in Ukraine

*Washington:* US President Donald Trump knew exactly what was going on with an alleged campaign to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate political rival...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Reuters

Democrats in impeachment trial say Trump abused his power for political gain

Democrats worked methodically at U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Thursday to dismantle his long-standing allegation that Democratic...
Reuters Also reported by •Denver PostCBC.caSeattle Times

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Donald Trump fooled by ‘bogus’ Ukraine theory, Democrats tell hearing - ITV News https://t.co/ZVuHzHW35X 8 minutes ago

kvpeckwriter

K. V. Peck RT @CBSNews: Schiff: "You gotta give Donald Trump credit for this — he has made a religious man out of Vladimir Putin. But I don't think we… 22 minutes ago

karimraffa

Karim RAFFA Donald Trump fooled by ‘bogus’ Ukraine theory, Democrats tell hearing https://t.co/3BcRd4xChG RT @irishexaminer 40 minutes ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @IndiaToday: The Democratic prosecutors argued that Trump sought a political investigation from Ukraine for his own gain to sway the 202… 48 minutes ago

IndiaToday

India Today The Democratic prosecutors argued that Trump sought a political investigation from Ukraine for his own gain to sway… https://t.co/FjbUBjMNbe 49 minutes ago

AndreDFoxx13

Andre' D. Foxx RT @NewsHour: Additionally, Garcia said that President Donald Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for his own personal political… 50 minutes ago

faheemgour1

Faheem Gaur RT @IndiaToday: Donald Trump is facing trial in the Senate after the House impeached him last month https://t.co/odFEZItjRR 52 minutes ago

IndiaToday

India Today Donald Trump is facing trial in the Senate after the House impeached him last month https://t.co/odFEZItjRR 53 minutes ago

