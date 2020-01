CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Josiah Wallace had 22 points as Eastern Illinois beat UT-Martin 95-83 on Thursday night. George Dixon added 20 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Illinois (10-9, 3-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Mack Smith had 17 points and Shareef Smith added 10. Eastern Illinois totaled 57 […]



Recent related news from verified sources Dixon lifts E. Illinois over SE Missouri 61-59 CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — George Dixon recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Eastern Illinois to a 61-59 win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday. Mack...

Seattle Times 5 days ago



Domask leads Southern Illinois over Illinois State 58-55 NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Marcus Domask scored 19 points, including a go-ahead basket with 28 seconds remaining, and Southern Illinois beat Illinois State 58-55 on...

Seattle Times 5 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Beryl Arman "Wallace Leads Eastern Illinois Past UT-Martin 95-83" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/02UxLfwDCn 1 week ago Debbra Seehafer "Wallace Leads Eastern Illinois Past UT-Martin 95-83" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Z7aKWJQSd2 1 week ago Coach Billy Carson Wallace leads Eastern Illinois past UT-Martin 95-83 https://t.co/C2dBeLxqDL https://t.co/SjJdPfzAbe 1 week ago