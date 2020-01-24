'We'll be searching you': Police to use extra powers on Australia Day

Nate Grey 🇯🇲 RT @JamaicaGleaner: The hunt for nine-year-old Gallen Buchanan ended in tragedy this evening when his body was found in the Kingston harbou… 17 seconds ago

Daily Camera Longmont police searching for armed robbery suspects connected to Gasamat theft https://t.co/m7iRDZ7CI7 https://t.co/VZ9e11Yiqc 19 seconds ago

PulpNews Crime #Police searching for man accused of following, taking pictures of women at Torrington Tar - Jan 24 @ 12:31 AM ET https://t.co/rLpOlzRc2I 3 minutes ago

Stephen F. Dellwo RT @KENS5: It takes just 2 seconds to share and it could help find this missing woman. https://t.co/zXPF4OlYMY 4 minutes ago

Bitcoin Daily Philadelphia Police Searching For 2 Suspects Who Broke Into Bitcoin Machine, Stole Cash Box https://t.co/RwEGY8rZf9 4 minutes ago

KRQE News 13 Police searching for teens who shot Albuquerque man after breaking into home https://t.co/rnq8YMgUOE #abq #albuquerque 5 minutes ago

PulpNews Crime State #police searching for man accused of #deadly hit-and-run in Westbrook - Jan 24 @ 12:29 AM ET https://t.co/M5CgmIefZq 5 minutes ago