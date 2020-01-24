Global  

'We'll be searching you': Police to use extra powers on Australia Day

The Age Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Police will use extra powers to search revellers at St Kilda beach and other Australia Day hotspots as they crack down on alcohol-fuelled violence.
