China extends lockdown on millions in coronavirus outbreak

Deutsche Welle Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Chinese officials have restricted transport in least seven other cities besides the virus epiceter, Wuhan. A US student who recently traveled to China is being tested for the virus as health officials watch closely.
News video: China confirms spread of coronavirus

China confirms spread of coronavirus 01:50

 A deadly new virus related to SARS is spreading outside the Chinese city where it first broke out. Officials over the weekend announced that the number of patients has tripled and a third person died. Eve Johnson reports.

Coronavirus Concerns Grow In The United States [Video]Coronavirus Concerns Grow In The United States

There was concern that it had reached the tri-state area, but a New Jersey hospital confirmed late Thursday night that a patient there does not have the virus; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This [Video]Ebola Drug Didn't Work For Ebola, But It Might Work For This

Gilead Sciences is assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used to treat coronavirus infection. China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre..

Coronavirus death toll rises to nine as health authorities confirm 440 cases

China will start nationwide screening to tackle the growing outbreak of the virus, with hundreds of millions set to travel during the looming Lunar New Year...
The Age Also reported by •Reuters

China province at center of virus outbreak asks for more money

China's central province of Hubei, which is at the center of a coronavirus outbreak, has sought more financial support from the central government, officials of...
Reuters


