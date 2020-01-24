China extends lockdown on millions in coronavirus outbreak
Friday, 24 January 2020 () Chinese officials have restricted transport in least seven other cities besides the virus epiceter, Wuhan. A US student who recently traveled to China is being tested for the virus as health officials watch closely.
A deadly new virus related to SARS is spreading outside the Chinese city where it first broke out. Officials over the weekend announced that the number of patients has tripled and a third person died. Eve Johnson reports.
Gilead Sciences is assessing whether its experimental Ebola treatment could be used to treat coronavirus infection.
China put millions of people on lockdown on Thursday in two cities at the epicentre..