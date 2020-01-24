Global  

NFL player Antonio Brown turns himself in at Florida jail

Seattle Times Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — NFL free agent Antonio Brown turned himself in at a Florida jail on Thursday night following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man. Brown arrived at Broward County Jail around 10 p.m., as first reported by TMZ. The wide receiver, clad in turquoise pants and a matching blazer […]
 Police in Hollywood, Florida, have issued an arrest warrant for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown; WFOR's Rielle Creighton reports.

