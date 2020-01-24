Global  

'New situation': record 81 days of bad air quality in Sydney

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Sydneysiders experienced 28 days of hazardous air quality last year, double the total for the previous 10 years, and health experts say new policies are needed for this unprecedented length of exposure to bushfire smoke.
