Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Happy to see Anita is doing well: Rafael Nadal meets ball-girl and family after accidentally hitting her

DNA Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
After Rafael Nadal's video of consoling a ball-girl after he accidentally hit her head went viral, a sweet gesture by the Spanish tennis maestro is grabbing attention.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: Nadal apologises to ball girl with a kiss at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal eased past Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 to progress into the third round of the Australian Open, but it was his gesture after he...
Sify

Australian Open: No record chase here for Rafael Nadal

Australian Open: No record chase here for Rafael Nadal*Melbourne:* World No. 1 Rafael Nadal insisted on Tuesday that matching or beating Roger Federer's record 20 Grand Slam titles is not important and he was "super...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sober_talk

さぼ天やわんや RT @atptour: "Very happy to see that Anita is doing well 😘😊🙏🎾 I also had the chance to meet her, her brother Mark and parents. Thank you."… 4 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.