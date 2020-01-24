Global  

LeBron James, Lakers meet Bill Clinton after game in Brooklyn

USATODAY.com Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
LeBron James said it was "just surreal" to speak briefly with the former president on the floor after the Lakers defeated the Nets at Barclays Center.
News video: Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James

Jaylen Brown Talks About Dunking On LeBron James 00:36

 The Celtics guard admitted that dunking on King James was on his bucket list, but went on to add how much of an honor it is to play against one of the greats of the game.

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut [Video]Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut. In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game...

David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77 [Video]David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77

David Stern, Former Longtime NBA Commissioner, Dead at 77. According to the league, his death was in relation to a brain hemorrhage suffered last month. . Stern became commissioner back in 1984 and..

Nets drop fifth straight as LeBron James leads Lakers with triple-double

The Lakers went on a 26-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to put the game out of reach.
Newsday Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS SportsFOX SportsThe AgeReuters

James heads to Springfield to see son before playing Celtics

James heads to Springfield to see son before playing CelticsLakers star LeBron James took in his son's high school game in Springfield, Massachusetts, before returning to Boston to face the Celtics
FOX Sports

bananaboatcr3w

👑 James (🐐) RT @usatodaynba: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and others spoke with former President Bill Clinton after the Lakers' game last night. https:/… 3 hours ago

Honeytres

Honey Three LeBron James, Lakers meet Bill Clinton after game in Brooklyn https://t.co/j025BJvK5K via @usatoday 3 hours ago

Noeonsports

Noel RT @JoshEberley: I mean, it really is crazy. If you just chew on it a minute... Bron’s journey to being the figure that he is, not just th… 4 hours ago

usatodaynba

USA TODAY NBA LeBron James, Anthony Davis and others spoke with former President Bill Clinton after the Lakers' game last night. https://t.co/nlBPMLnVMu 5 hours ago

klee16439898

klee LeBron James, Lakers meet Bill Clinton after game in Brooklyn https://t.co/XqBLauG1Tt via @usatoday I wonder where… https://t.co/rFIQhJJfr2 6 hours ago

JoshEberley

Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 I mean, it really is crazy. If you just chew on it a minute... Bron’s journey to being the figure that he is, not… https://t.co/DVpoOMgNQC 8 hours ago

Go_Dawgs_91

HuskiesFan91 RT @usatodaysports: After their game in Brooklyn, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and others spoke with Bill Clinton on the floor at Barclays C… 8 hours ago

immike22

Still Your President! Lindsey Graham WORTHLESS ⭐⭐⭐ Lebron has some shitty hero's LeBron James, Lakers meet Bill Clinton after game in Brooklyn https://t.co/qtxwHcL0Tr via @usatoday 11 hours ago

