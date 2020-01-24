Global  

Train drivers refusing to use new South Yarra tracks

The Age Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
There could be more train pain for Frankston, Dandenong and Pakenham commuters in the week their trains are finally supposed to resume.
Metro train drivers stood down over South Yarra track dispute

Thirteen train drivers have been stood down after refusing to use a new section of track at South Yarra, claiming they lack proper training. 
The Age


