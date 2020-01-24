Global  

'Street Dancer 3D' Review: The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film is expressive but fails to impress

DNA Friday, 24 January 2020
Here's the review of Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.
News video: Street Dancer 3D Movie Review | Varun D, Shraddha K,Prabhudeva, Nora F | Remo D

Street Dancer 3D Movie Review | Varun D, Shraddha K,Prabhudeva, Nora F | Remo D 03:35

 Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D is now in theatres. The dance film by Remo D’Souza also stars Nora Fatehi and is backed by a story based on Indian and Pakistani immigrants.

Street Dancer 3D | No Rating Movie Review | Varun Dhawan | Shraddha Kapoor | Nora Fatehi | Prahudheva [Video]Street Dancer 3D | No Rating Movie Review | Varun Dhawan | Shraddha Kapoor | Nora Fatehi | Prahudheva

There's absolutely nothing wrong in making a hard core dance film with endless stage performances keeping you engaged.

Public Review| 'Street Dancer 3D': Varun, Shraddha starrer dance film [Video]Public Review| 'Street Dancer 3D': Varun, Shraddha starrer dance film

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer " Street Dancer 3D" finally hit the silver screens today. The film highlights India-Pakistan issues through the scope of dance and music #PublicReview..

Recent related news from verified sources

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sonu injures herself while prepping to dance for Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor

In the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan will be visiting to promote their upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D.
Street Dancer 3D: Shraddha Kapoor is all praise for singer Tulsi Kumar, feels her voice suits her very well

From Aashiqui 2 to the upcoming Street Dancer 3D, singer Tulsi Kumar has lent her voice to actress Shraddha Kapoor many times. According to Shraddha, Tulsi's...
Shubhamgore615

Shubham Gore RT @etimes: .@Varun_dvn and @ShraddhaKapoor's film #StreetDancer3D is receiving good reviews from the Twitterati #VarunDhawan #ShraddhaK… 2 minutes ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror #WATCH | Street Dancer Public Review: Here's what #Mumbaikars think about this @Varun_dvn and @ShraddhaKapoor-starr… https://t.co/zdALq8skbf 4 minutes ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey Planning to watch Street Dancer 3D? Read the film's REVIEW here! #StreetDancer3D #VarunDhawan #ShraddhaKapoor… https://t.co/1fSAkvSo31 6 minutes ago

Sumit_dvn

Sumıt SAHEJ Dhawan RT @Koimoi: #StreetDancer3D Box Office Review: The Film Will Dance Its Way Towards The 100 Crore Club By:@filmygautam @Varun_dvn @Shradd… 6 minutes ago

tellydhamaal

TELLYDHAMAAL Street Dancer 3D Movie Review: Check out candid reviews before you book your tickets👇 https://t.co/C76LG0AQaY… https://t.co/wqFCy0RySU 9 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint "From flamboyant dialogues to melodrama we are spared nothing. The dance quotient is great even though there isn’t… https://t.co/Ez63nZ4WGl 11 minutes ago

Sumit_dvn

Sumıt SAHEJ Dhawan RT @KomalNahta: So what’s in store for ‘Street Dancer 3D’? Is it gonna click at the turnstiles or not? Watch my review right now... right h… 12 minutes ago

YahooIndia

Yahoo India Yahoo Movies Review: Street Dancer 3D https://t.co/rPpoJFOmOk #StreetDancer3D @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @remodsouza 15 minutes ago

