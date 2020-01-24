Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Panga' Review: Kangana Ranaut is heart & soul backed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's impeccable craft

DNA Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Here's the movie review of 'Panga' starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bollywood NOW - Published < > Embed
News video: Kangana Ranaut & Jassie Gill CELEBRATES Panga Pre Success Party, Cuts Cake | Panga Press Conference

Kangana Ranaut & Jassie Gill CELEBRATES Panga Pre Success Party, Cuts Cake | Panga Press Conference 01:16

 Panga Press Conference | Kangana Ranaut and Jassie Gill along with other cast and crew of Panga celebrating Pre Success Party. Watch the video.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut: Nirbhaya Convicts Should Be Hanged In Public [Video]Kangana Ranaut: Nirbhaya Convicts Should Be Hanged In Public

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is gearing up for the release for her film "Panga", has never shied away from sharing her opinion. #panga #KanganaRanaut

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:45Published

Kangana reveals her plans regarding her production house [Video]Kangana reveals her plans regarding her production house

Bollywood's "Queen" star Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming film "Panga". At a recent press conference Kangana opened up about the plans she has for her production house, and what..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘Panga’ movie review: Kangana Ranaut's latest is all heart and charm, with an emotional wallop at the end

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is about how love, marriage and children need not come in the way of a sportswoman’s success, but what sets it refreshingly...
Hindu

Panga Movie Review - A buoyant sports drama powered by exhilarating performances

*Panga **U/A: Drama, Romance **Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari **Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta, Jassie Gill **Rating:  * The first...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NotThatNairita

Nairita Mukherjee RT @IndiaToday: #PangaMovieReview: #KanganaRanaut takes Panga and gets it right, writes @NotThatNairita https://t.co/E5zxiiejry 1 minute ago

janbharattimes

JanBharat Times Director #AshwiniIyerTiwari And #KanganaRanaut Whip Some Lighthearted But Deep Story Around The Life Of… https://t.co/EHHlOfF8BS 2 minutes ago

manobendradas

🇮🇳🌷🐦♥ Manav ♥🐦🌷🇮🇳 RT @ZeeNews: #PangaReview: #KanganaRanaut and cast shine in a film you easily fall in love with https://t.co/nZs43Hlodr https://t.co/I49mLD… 3 minutes ago

peace008love

R.Chandel(KanganaFan) RT @Rangoli_A: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 “Kangana is terrific. She mines the everyday weariness on her face to great effect as usual. “ https://t.co/j3aCfmvFBo 3 minutes ago

Hafizakhodabak1

hafiza RT @fpjindia: 'Panga' Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut starrer ticks all the boxes in a feel-good flick @KanganaTeam @Ashwinyiyer @jassiegill… 4 minutes ago

NaviKanganaFan

Navi RT @GetNewsd: 🌟🌟🌟🌟 #PangaReview: @RichaChadha is superb as she gets under the skin of her steely character and also brings in plenty of la… 6 minutes ago

meranazariyaa

Mera Nazariya RT @moviesndtv: Review: "Kangana Ranaut is absolute perfection in not-to-be-missed gem #Panga," writes Saibal Chatterjee - 3.5 stars (out o… 6 minutes ago

mail_today

MailToday #Panga Movie Review: #KanganaRanaut takes Panga and gets it right https://t.co/pUafQ19XIR 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.