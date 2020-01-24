Global  

Probe into fatal Australia bushfire plane crash complicated by dangers

Reuters Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Australian officials were working on Friday to extricate the bodies of three U.S. firefighters from a plane that crashed in remote bushland, as the area's "active" bushfire status complicated an investigation into the accident.
 Australian officials were working on Friday to extricate the bodies of three U.S. firefighters from a plane that crashed in remote bushland, as the area's "active" bushfire status complicated an investigation into the accident.

U.S. trio killed in Australia bushfire plane crash highly-experienced

The three U.S. firefighters killed when their C-130 Hercules tanker plane crashed while battling fierce bushfires in Australia were all former U.S. military...
Reuters

Australia mourns U.S. firefighters as probe into plane crash begins

Firefighters in Australia held a minute's silence on Friday for three U.S. colleagues killed in a plane crash as investigators began scouring the accident site...
Reuters


