Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Barty's next opponent beat her at Wimbledon

The Age Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
Ash Barty lost to her fourth round opponent at Wimbledon last year but she expects to be much fresher going into the match this year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theagesport

The Age Sport Ash Barty's next opponent at the #AusOpen beat her at Wimbledon last year https://t.co/jwyHTN6Mgj 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.